State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

