Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.67

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $27.04. Steel Partners shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,105,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.