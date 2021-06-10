Stephens Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $29.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

