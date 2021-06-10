Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.78

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 1538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

