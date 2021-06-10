Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SunCoke Energy Put Options (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,122 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $639.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

