Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,995% compared to the average daily volume of 276 call options.

GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

