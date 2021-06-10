Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average volume of 294 call options.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.