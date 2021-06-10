Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

