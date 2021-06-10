Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

