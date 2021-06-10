Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $468.33 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

