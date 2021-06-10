Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.