Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.