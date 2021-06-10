Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

