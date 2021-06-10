Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 134 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.24. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.