SUKU Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and $1.10 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

