Summit Insights Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Summit Insights currently has $160.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

