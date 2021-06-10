Summitry LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Southern by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 111,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,333. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

