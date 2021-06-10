Summitry LLC Purchases Shares of 36,270 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.08. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

