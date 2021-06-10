Summitry LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $507.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.