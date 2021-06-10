Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 3,770 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2,813.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Evergy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Evergy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

EVRG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

