Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 83,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.04. 88,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.