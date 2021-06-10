Sun Life Financial INC Has $319,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $43.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

