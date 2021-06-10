Sun Life Financial INC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 52,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.