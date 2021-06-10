Sun Life Financial INC Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 162.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.52. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

