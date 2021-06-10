Sun Life Financial INC Sells 172 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

