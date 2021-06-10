SureRemit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,432.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $16,432.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00195740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00202127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.01321351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.42 or 0.99984083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

