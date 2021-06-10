Swingby Hits 1-Day Volume of $765,883.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $765,883.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,701,899 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

