Swipe Hits Market Capitalization of $189.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $189.42 million and approximately $169.14 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

