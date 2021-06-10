Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,452,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496 over the last three months. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

