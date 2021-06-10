Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Trupanion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

