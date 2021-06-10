Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of ManTech International worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

