Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medallia were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

