Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

