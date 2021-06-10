Swiss National Bank Raises Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

