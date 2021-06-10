Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of GrowGeneration worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,496 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRWG stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

