Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SWCH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,610. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 901,193 shares of company stock worth $17,205,651. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

