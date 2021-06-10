SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $20,555.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00461883 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003792 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019719 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002427 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01245691 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About SYNC Network
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
