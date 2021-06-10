Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,244 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,743,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,564,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

