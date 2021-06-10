Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,266 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.