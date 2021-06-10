Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $199.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -343.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

