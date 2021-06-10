Synovus Financial Corp Has $892,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

