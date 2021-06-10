T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 154,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,910. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

