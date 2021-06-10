TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 18,654 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,554. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

