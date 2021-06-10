TAP Consulting LLC Buys 4,503 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.43% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $72.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

