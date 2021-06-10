TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,603. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $349.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.