TAP Consulting LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

