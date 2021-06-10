TAP Consulting LLC Has $889,000 Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS:NURE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,479 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

