TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

