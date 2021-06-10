Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $910.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

