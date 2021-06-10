TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer Sells 66,969 Shares of Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 232,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.